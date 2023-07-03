Every Scare In Insidious Had To Follow A Strict Rule

"Insidious" has one of the greatest jump scares of all time. You probably know what I'm talking about, especially since I used an image from the scene at the top of this story. Suddenly, without warning, a red-faced ghoul (named the Lipstick-Face Demon) appears behind Patrick Wilson and growls/hisses/yells. It's very scary! And it works like gangbusters in ways many other jumpscares don't.

Why? Because a lot of modern-day jump scares are cheap as hell. More often than not, filmmakers — in an attempt to jazz up their scary movies — will insert an incredibly lazy jump scare. I'm talking about moments when a cat jumps out of a closet and gives someone a fright. Or when a character is alone somewhere and then another, completely benign, non-threatening character will suddenly pop into the frame to ask them a question, all while the film's music score blares. Sure, it gives you a quick jolt, but it doesn't amount to anything.

Thankfully, when it came to creating the scares in "Insidious," the team of James Wan and Leigh Whannell had a rule to follow. And it's a pretty good rule, folks. More horror movie filmmakers should adopt it.