What Was The Kid From Insidious Up To Before Returning In The Red Door?

Ty Simpkins is one of the most fascinating young actors working today, with a career spanning two decades despite being too young to legally rent a car. The 21-year-old made his television acting debut as a three-week-old infant on "One Life to Live," before making his feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's "War of the Worlds" as a toddler. However, it was his role as Dalton Lambert in "Insidious" that really put him on the map, playing a son haunted by the demonic forces from within the Further. Many child stars have a conflicting relationship with the horror roles that made them famous, but Simpkins is returning this year to the role for "Insidious: The Red Door," more than a decade after his first appearance in the franchise.

And this isn't a situation like Alex Vincent of the "Child's Play" and "Chucky" franchise, who returned to the role that made him a household name in horror after years of keeping out of the public light. Simpkins has stayed pretty busy, appearing in some of the biggest releases of the decade across a wide range of genres. He'll definitely always have a place in the hearts of horror fans everywhere, but here's what Ty Simpkins has been up to since his last venture into the Further.