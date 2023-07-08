Joy Ride Hits A Speed Bump With $6 Million Opening Weekend

This weekend's box office battle is a three-way boxing match between Indiana Jones, some ghosts, and a faith-based indie movie about child trafficking — but while that makes for quite a fascinating fight, there's another new release making a quieter entrance onto big screens. R-rated comedy "Joy Ride," the directorial debut of "Crazy Rich Asians" screenwriter Adele Lim, has come in below earlier projections of an opening weekend between $7 million and $9 million. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is instead on track to end up in sixth place with a domestic debut of $6 million.

The measure of box office success for "Joy Ride," as with all movies, depends on its budget. There's no verified info on that front yet, but the figure of $32 million has been floated, and that seems like a decent guesstimate: halfway between Billy Eichner's "Bros" ($22 million, with a plot that involves a lot less globetrotting) and recent release "No Hard Feelings" ($45 million, because Jennifer Lawrence doesn't come cheap).

With that kind of budget in mind, $6 million opening doesn't bode well for breaking even at the box office, and "Joy Ride" will likely end up relying on VOD rentals and sales to turn a profit. It wouldn't be surprising to see this one rushed to streaming, so if you did want to catch it on the big screen, do so sooner rather than later. Since "Joy Ride" is cursed with a staggered international release, I unfortunately won't have the option here in the U.K. until August 4. Oddly enough, Australia got a day-and-date release for "Joy Ride" — a cause for celebration, since Australia usually has to wait for movies to be shipped over from the States on the back of a very slow-moving sea turtle.