Joy Ride Red Band Trailer: Stephanie Hsu Takes Us On Another Wild Trip
Stephanie Hsu broke out in a big way last year in A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which can now call itself one of the most decorated Oscar-winning films in cinema history, including taking home Best Picture. Naturally, all eyes are going to be on Tsu and what she does next. Now, we know what next is, and it's an R-rated comedy in the form of "Joy Ride," which is due to hit theaters this summer. And as luck would have it, we have a trailer today thanks to the folks at Lionsgate.
The film is directed by Adele Lim (co-writer of "Crazy Rich Asians") and the timing of the trailer release is not at all mysterious. The comedy is set to hold its premiere tonight at SXSW in Austin, Texas, which we've been on the ground covering all week. It appears as though Lionsgate wants everyone to have a taste of what's coming down the pipeline — not just those at the fest. Let's have a look-see.
Joy Ride goes on an R-rated trip this summer
Much to discuss there. The general setup seems like it carries some familiar beats to road trip comedies we've seen. That said, it goes over the top and way off the rails in short order once the group at the center of the film makes their way to China. Drugs, sex, the search for a birth mother, and plenty of other shenanigans make this look like a studio comedy worth turning up for. As for the specifics, the official synopsis reads as follows:
The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey's (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.
Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao penned the screenplay. To add further fuel, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, of "Superbad" and "The Boys" fame (amongst many, many other things) are on board as producers alongside James Weaver, Josh Fagen, and Teresa Hsiao. Meanwhile, the ensemble cast is also quite stacked as it also includes Ronny Chieng ("M3GAN"), Desmond Chiam ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), Alexander Hodge ("Insecure"), and Chris Pang ("Crazy Rich Asians"). Needless to say, this is probably well worth putting on your radar.
"Joy Ride" is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2023. In the meantime, be on the lookout for our review following the premiere at SXSW.