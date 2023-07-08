Insidious: The Red Door Conjures $30 Million+ In Its Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Indiana Jones is no stranger to the supernatural, but even the intrepid tomb raider himself couldn't hold off the terrors of "Insidious: The Red Door." The fifth installment in the spooktastic franchise (which is also the directorial debut of star Patrick Wilson) has debuted on top; per The Hollywood Reporter, "The Red Door" opened to $15 million on Friday (including Thursday previews) and is now on track for a $30-33 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. That's the second-biggest debut for the franchise so far, behind the $40.2 million opening for "Insidious: Chapter 2," and just ahead of the $29.5 million for the previous entry, "Insidious: The Last Key."

Meanwhile, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has been bumped down to No. 2 and is set to drop 58 percent or more in its second weekend, with an estimated take of $25-28 million. That's a fairly typical drop for a summer blockbuster, but it's the worst second weekend drop for the "Indiana Jones" franchise so far — yes, even "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" managed a 55.3 percent hold in its sophomore weekend. Moreover, Indy's latest adventure really needed a strong hold after a lukewarm $60 million opening weekend. As we noted earlier this week, the real nail in the coffin for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" isn't its ticket sales but its ludicrous $295 million budget, which set the bar for breaking even at the box office sky high.

"Insidious: The Red Door" could be primed for a big drop next weekend. The reviews are not good, with a critic score of 36 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, and it also has the worst CinemaScore of the franchise so far: a C+ compared to a range of B- to B+ for the other entries. It's one saving grace may be the current dearth of horror movies on the big screen. "The Red Door" has no competition in the genre until "Cobweb" arrives on July 21, followed by "Talk To Me" on July 28.