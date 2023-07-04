5 Reasons Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Failed At The Box Office

One of the biggest movies of the summer recently hit theaters in the form of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Billed as the last ride for Harrison Ford as the cinematic icon, the film hoped to send Indy out with a bang. Unfortunately, the opening weekend box office came in on the low end of projections at $60 million. For context, "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" opened to $100 million 15 years ago. So this was, to say the very least of it, a disappointment for Disney and Lucasfilm.

But what went wrong, exactly? Why didn't director James Mangold's take on the character resonate as strongly with moviegoers? There is one glaring issue this movie had to face (we'll get to that) but, as is often the case, there are multiple factors at play that lead to a film's failure to deliver against expectations. Let's get into it, shall we?