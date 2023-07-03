Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Disappointing Box Office Must Serve As A Lesson To Hollywood

One of the biggest movies of the summer arrived over the weekend in the form of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Unfortunately for Disney and Lucasfilm, it didn't perform nearly as well as they had hoped. Coming in on the low end of already not-so-great industry projections, the fifth and presumably final film in the legendary franchise earned just $60 million through Sunday at the box office, per The Numbers. Was that enough to top the charts? Easily. But it won't be nearly enough to turn this one into a hit. Far from it, actually.

The primary, highly-publicized issue here is that director James Mangold's new "Indiana Jones" picture comes with a staggering $295 million budget — before marketing. After marketing? Disney is probably in the hole at least $400 million. "Dial of Destiny" also underperformed relative to expectations overseas, with a $70 million international rollout. That means it earned $130 million worldwide on opening weekend. Or, to put it another way, less than half of its disastrously large budget.

For the sake of comparison, 2008's much-maligned "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" opened to $100 million 15 years ago, en route to a huge $790 million global finish. The post-pandemic landscape has made it far more difficult for many blockbuster films to leg out, and it's likely that "Dial of Destiny" will finish with around $400 million worldwide, give or take. Since theaters keep about half of the money from ticket sales, it's easy to see how this is going to be a financial disaster for Disney. Heck, even a finish on par with "Crystal Skull" would be barely passable with a budget that big.