How Much Money Will Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Make At The Box Office? Not Enough

Virtually ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion in 2012, they have been trying to get Harrison Ford back for one more go-around as Indiana Jones. It took a whole lot longer than anyone expected, but "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to hit theaters at the end of June as one of this summer's biggest blockbusters. The question is, will it send the cinematic icon out on a high note? Early box office tracking suggests that won't be the case. And, frankly, even in a best-case scenario right now, the movie won't make nearly enough to turn it into a hit.

The latest estimates from Box Office Pro have the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie taking in anywhere between $68 and $102 million on its opening weekend. That's a broad range, but most tracking has the film landing in the $60 to $70 million range. That having been said, tracking for big blockbusters has been way off in the post-pandemic landscape, so it's probably worth looking at a wider range when discussing a movie of this size. Given that "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" opened to $100.1 million en route to $790 million worldwide 15 years ago — a movie that is very much maligned by fans, mind you — Disney is certainly hoping for a number closer to the high end of those projections.

Unfortunately, there is much working against director James Mangold's send-off for Ford's beloved adventurer. This is the first time that Steven Spielberg has not been in the director's chair for an "Indy" movie, and that is no small thing. Thus far, reviews have been pretty mixed, though /Film's Lex Briscuso called it "blazingly fun" in her review following the Cannes screening. But mixed reviews aren't the big issue here — it's the film's inexcusably large budget.