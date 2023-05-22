Fast X Box Office Suggests It's Time For Dom And The Fast Family To Wrap It Up

The summer moviegoing season is officially upon us now that "Fast X" brought the "Fast & Furious" franchise back to the big screen, with this latest entry serving as the beginning of the end for Dom and the Fast Family. And given the movie's performance in theaters on its opening weekend, it seems like that's probably in Universal's best interests. We'll get into the "why" in a moment but, first, let's break down the numbers, shall we?

"Fast X" made a lot of money, taking in a decent $67.5 million domestically, but a massive $251.3 million internationally, per The Numbers. That ranks as the second-biggest global debut for 2023 to date, just behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which was also released by Universal Pictures. On that note, "Mario" added another $9.8 million domestically this weekend ($1.23 billion worldwide). Somewhat amazingly, director Louis Leterrier's "Fast" flick made even more in China than it did in North America, debuting at $78.3 million in the country. That's particularly remarkable given how few American movies have broke through in China since the pandemic began.

This follows recent patterns for the franchise, with "Fast & Furious" playing bigger overseas while it diminishes Stateside. For reference, "F9" ($726.2 million worldwide) had a 23.8%/76.2% domestic/international split, while "The Fate of the Furious" ($1.23 billion worldwide) had a pretty astonishing 18.3%/81.7% split. So this is, in some ways, par for the course. That having been said, the financial realities for Universal still are what they are, and it all comes back to the budget.