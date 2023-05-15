Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Already Passed Ant-Man 3 At The Global Box Office

Marvel must be letting out a pretty big sigh of relief right now. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" not only had a great opening weekend, but it had one of the best holds ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in its second weekend. Whereas other recent MCU films such as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (more on that in a moment) fell off a cliff in weekend two, the finale to the "Guardians" trilogy is proving to be a crowd-pleaser with real staying power. Unfortunately, the weekend's new releases didn't fare particularly well, but we'll get to that.

Per The Numbers, director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" earned $60.5 million in its second weekend, easily taking the top spot ahead of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($13 million). Meanwhile, that film crossed $1.2 billion worldwide, making it one hell of a year for Chris Pratt so far. Circling back to the MCU, that represents a 48.5% week-to-week drop from the sequel's $118.4 million opening. That's the third-best percentage drop ever for an MCU film behind only "Black Panther" (44%) and the first "Thor" film (47%).

"Guardians 3" has amassed $528.8 million worldwide in just two weekends, making it a resounding success for Marvel Studios and Disney. The only real problem is that competition in the coming weeks is fierce, with "Fast X," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," among others, all headed to theaters soon. But that makes this huge win on an otherwise pretty clear weekend all the more important. Most surprising of all? "GOTG3" has already passed the entire global haul put up by "Quantumania" in mere days.