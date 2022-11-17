The Fast X Budget Rises To $340 Million, Making It Potentially The Fourth Most Expensive Movie Of All Time

We hope you're sitting down for the news we're about to drop on you. According to an exclusive report from The Wrap, the budget for the tenth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "Fast X," is approaching a whopping $340 million.

While this isn't a drop in the bucket compared to the $6.6 billion in ticket sales the series has generated, it is absolutely massive for a single movie and an unprecedented budget for the increasingly stunt-heavy franchise. If the budget is, in fact, that heavy, then it is approximately a 70 percent increase from the $200 million budget of its predecessor, "F9: The Fast Saga."

The Wrap estimates that the break-even point at the box office for "Fast X" will be around $500 to $550 million, though it could run higher than that depending on the budget for marketing (let's hope the family is covering these costs). Though they're still undoubtedly big earners for Universal Studios, the box office for "Fast & Furious" movies has been trending downwards from the $1.5 billion worldwide gross of "Furious 7." Last summer, "F9" managed less than half of that with its $726 million global take (though obviously the pandemic was a factor).