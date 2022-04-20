Fast And Furious 10 Gets An Appropriately Nonsensical Title

You know those insufferable movie fans out there who can't handle when blockbuster franchises just can't be bothered to maintain consistent movie titles with each installment? Yeah, I'm absolutely one of those people. Going from "John Wick" to "John Wick: Chapter Two" to "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" still makes my eye twitch, to say nothing of "Prometheus" leading to a sequel called "Alien: Covenant" or the recent trend of referring to legacy sequels as if they were the original movie — looking at you, "Scream" (1996) and "Scream" (2022)!

However, none of those maddeningly arbitrary naming conventions have anything on the "Fast and Furious" movies, which has officially been christened "The Fast Saga" as of last year's ninth movie. Don't ask me why, but the franchise's aggressively indifferent stance against concepts like "common sense" and "good taste" has failed to bother me whatsoever. Reusing "Fast and Furious" in random variations throughout multiple movies until it's impossible to tell them apart by their titles alone simply doesn't phase me anymore!

On that note, believe me when I say that it's my honor and privilege to bring you the news of the tenth and latest movie title to grace this increasingly absurd and knowingly ridiculous series of action movies. Unfortunately, it would appear that the creative team behind the franchise has neglected to listen to the fan demands of "Fast 10 Your Seatbelts." On the bright side, we're now officially entering uncharted territory as the new sequel will now live up to its "Saga" ideals and embrace the Roman numeral.

That's right, folks. May I introduce you all to the newest member of the Fast Fambly: "Fast X."