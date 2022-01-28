My Man! Jason Momoa To Join The Family For Fast And Furious 10

My man! Alright! Everyone's favorite himbo (a term I use with as much affection as humanely possible), Jason Momoa, is joining the franchise that feels like the most natural fit for his talents, charisma, and scene-stealing prowess: "Fast and Furious." As most recently shown in last year's "Dune," Momoa's turn as Duncan Idaho had audiences incessantly calling for spin-off shows, prequel movies, and endless amounts of expanded universe material dedicated to Momoa's lovably dudebro take on the character ... or was that just me?

In any case, THR brings the thrilling news that Jason Momoa has entered into "final negotiations" to join the next installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, tentatively titled "Fast & Furious 10" (and not, frustratingly enough, "Fas10en Your Seatbelts"). Outside of "Dune," Momoa has enjoyed even more of a resurgence lately as one of our last remaining movie stars between his appearances as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DC Universe franchise, the recent Netflix film "Sweet Girl," and the ongoing AppleTV+ series "See." Not a bad career trajectory for the hulking giant who once appeared in the very first season of "Game of Thrones" as a mostly mute Khal Drogo, eh?

Check out all the details of his upcoming role in "Fast & Furious" below, including whether he'll be playing a villain, a hero, or ... perhaps both!