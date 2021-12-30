Dwayne Johnson Rejects Vin Diesel's Invitation To Rejoin The Fast & Furious Family: 'No Chance'

The epic tale that is former "Fast & Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's personal beef has taken some shocking twists and turns this year. (Seriously, I wouldn't be surprised if Ryan Murphy is secretly making plans to revive "Feud" just so he bring the Candy Ass saga to life on the screen.) For a while, all was quiet on the Fast Feud front, with Diesel and The Rock having seemingly buried the hatchet after clashing during production on 2017's "The Fate of the Furious" and even taking to complimenting one another on social media.

Earlier this year, however, Diesel chose chaos by declaring to the world that his and Johnson's behind-the-scenes conflict was all part of his grand scheme to get a better performance out of his muscle-bound "brother." In response, Johnson said he "laughed hard" after reading Diesel's comments (in which he name-dropped, of all things, Italian arthouse legend Federico Fellini) and reaffirmed that he won't be back for the last two main entries in The Fast Saga.

Not to be so easily undone, Diesel took to Instagram in November, calling upon Johnson to "rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny" by reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in the two-part finale that is "Fast & Furious 10." Now, after weeks of the world waiting on pins and needles for Johnson to reply, The Rock has revealed his answer in an interview with CNN, and it basically amounts to a polite but firm "No, thank you."