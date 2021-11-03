Hobbs And Shaw Sequel Could Be The 'Antithesis' Of A Fast And Furious Movie, Says Dwayne Johnson

It's understandable why Johnson might say that the "Fast and Furious" movies have gone on and on, but in all fairness to that franchise and its fans, it does have a planned ending. The tenth and eleventh movies will be a two-parter concluding the main series. So with it already getting ready to drive off into the sunset, I don't necessarily think that having Hobbs "walk into the sunset" would make a "Hobbs & Shaw" sequel the antithesis of "Fast & Furious."

It seems more like Johnson and Diesel are just the antithesis of each other and this is part of that — Johnson's way of saying he's not going to do things like his rival "alpha," as he's called Diesel before. But maybe I'm just reading into these comments too much?

In recent years, we've seen other big franchises kill off major heroes to give a sense of closure to their arcs and provide an out for the stars playing those heroes (who had made no secret in the press of wanting to be done with their characters). I'm thinking of two specific examples here: Iron Man is one, but another is more recent.

If they killed off Hobbs, that would give him a definitive ending, but it would also rather conflict with the idea of Hobbs walking off into the sunset (unless Johnson is just speaking in extremely loose metaphors). Johnson is already the type of image-conscious actor to have a contract stipulating how much he gets beaten up onscreen, so it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine him having another clause stipulating that he can never die.

Will Hobbs have a happy ending, or no ending at all other than the one we've already seen? Time will tell.