Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Pushed Back, Will Not Open In Spring 2023

Fans of the "Fast & Furious" franchise should buckle their seatbelts for a summer 2023 release, as the tenth installment will now arrive on May 19, 2023. That moves it from the beginning of Easter weekend to late spring/early summer, though still a little earlier than a summery Memorial Day release.

Franchise regular Justin Lin, who directed "The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Fast & Furious," "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," and "F9: The Fast Saga," is returning to helm both parts of the two-parter finale. "Fast & Furious 10" (working title) will be the first half of the final entry in the franchise, with the release date for part two still unannounced. THR reports that Universal had already planned on reserving May 19 for an "untitled event" film, and the Easter weekend slot will be replaced with an untitled DreamWorks Animation project.

The studio didn't give any reason for the switch, but it's possible that they just felt like "Fast & Furious" felt more like a summer release, what with the family barbecues and all.