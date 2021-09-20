Final Two Fast And Furious Films Will Be 'One Chapter In Two Movies,' Justin Lin Says
Justin Lin isn't taking anything for granted. With the long-running and much-beloved "Fast and Furious" franchise finally coming to a close, the director of multiple "Fast" films (including the best one, "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," and yes I will fight you about this), is dropping hints about the final chapter of the franchise and getting a little nostalgic at the same time. Considering "Tokyo Drift" was released in 2006, (I was in middle school! Time is a sham!) we can't really blame him. The world is a different place, but the "Fast" family has been our constant. Knowing it will all eventually come to an end would make anyone feel a little nostalgic for the mid-aughts.
In an interview with Collider, Lin talked a little bit more about what taking the "Fast" franchise home means to him:
"The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I'm so glad — because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, 'Oh yeah, there's gonna be two more movies!' I'm like, 'Wow.' It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I'm trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we're talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That's where I sit today."
Fast and Fur10us?
While the two movie arc was confirmed way back in October 2020, and we're 100% trusting the process when it comes with Lin and his filmmaking prowess (remember, he directed the best "Fast" movie), we still have so many questions. What are the movies going to be called? Are they going to go with the immaculate "Fast and Fur10us" which just popped into my mind and is honestly perfect, or will they mix up the formula yet again? Beyond the name, will they be able to keep up the momentum between the two films?
Splitting up a film's final arc into two parts has become an incredibly common way to end a franchise. From fantasy to sci-fi, it feels like every big series has given it a go, but not all of them have ended well. Although, if any story could keep us buckled into a split-up ending, it would be the "Fast" saga.
Despite all of the unknowns, there are a few things about which we're reasonably certain. Whatever the 10th "Fast" installment is called, you should be able to soak up all its glory by Spring 2023. And while some casting decisions are still up in the air, we know Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang will be hopping in a car for one final ride.