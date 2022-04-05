Jason Momoa Blabs, Reveals Return Of Major Villain In Fast 10
We are nearing the end of an era. One of our mightiest franchises, "Fast & Furious," will bring the saga of the Toretto extended family to an end with an epic two-part finale. Ever since the franchise went through a soft reboot, it's built an overarching story with returning players, increasingly ludicrous plot developments, and a series of over the top villains.
Now, joining the legion of great "Fast & Furious" villains like Owen and Deckard Shaw, Luke Hobbs, and Hernan Reyes, is Jason Momoa, one of the only actors who can convincingly look like they can hold their own in a brawl with John Cena's Jakob Toretto or Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs. Indeed, Momoa seems like a no-brainer for the franchise, an actor who can easily fit into the over-the-top silliness of the franchise, has charisma to spare, and still has a menacing look that can inspire fear in his enemies.
Of course, an epic finale needs more than one villain, and it seems Momoa is bringing along a familiar face for "Fast & Furious 10."
The true villain of the franchise? That bowl cut
Speaking of his upcoming villainous turn in "Fast & Furious 10" to ET, Momoa revealed that the character is "ornery. He's misunderstood." Now, a misunderstood "F&F" villain is nothing new, since — let's be honest — most of them have joined the pantheon of former villains that end up friends of the Torettos and attend the family BBQ. What is interesting is that Momoa seems to accidentally reveal the return of a major villain.
"I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing."
He continues: "I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."
Theron's Cipher was introduced as the main villain of "The Fate of the Furious," kidnapping Dom's baby mama and her son in order to blackmail Dom into helping her steal a device that would give her control over all nuclear warheads. Though she failed (obviously), she returned in "F9" as a hostage and later ally to covert operative Otto, before disappearing again once Jakob and Dom managed to defeat Otto.
While the "Fast & Furious" franchise has had returning villains before, having Cipher show up in three movies (potentially four) would definitely make her the overarching big bad of the entire franchise. Whether Cipher is an interesting enough character to earn that moniker is a subject for a longer conversation, but it's interesting that this is where the franchise is headed in its final chapter.
"Fast & Furious 10" is currently scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023.