Jason Momoa Blabs, Reveals Return Of Major Villain In Fast 10

Speaking of his upcoming villainous turn in "Fast & Furious 10" to ET, Momoa revealed that the character is "ornery. He's misunderstood." Now, a misunderstood "F&F" villain is nothing new, since — let's be honest — most of them have joined the pantheon of former villains that end up friends of the Torettos and attend the family BBQ. What is interesting is that Momoa seems to accidentally reveal the return of a major villain.

"I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing."

He continues: "I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."

Theron's Cipher was introduced as the main villain of "The Fate of the Furious," kidnapping Dom's baby mama and her son in order to blackmail Dom into helping her steal a device that would give her control over all nuclear warheads. Though she failed (obviously), she returned in "F9" as a hostage and later ally to covert operative Otto, before disappearing again once Jakob and Dom managed to defeat Otto.

While the "Fast & Furious" franchise has had returning villains before, having Cipher show up in three movies (potentially four) would definitely make her the overarching big bad of the entire franchise. Whether Cipher is an interesting enough character to earn that moniker is a subject for a longer conversation, but it's interesting that this is where the franchise is headed in its final chapter.

"Fast & Furious 10" is currently scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023.