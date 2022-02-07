Fast & Furious 10 Will Start Filming Soon, Says Vin Diesel

Among those expected to join Diesel in the "Fast 10" cast are his longtime "Fast & Furious" co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, as well as Nathalie Emmanuel (who boarded the franchise in "Furious 7") and Sung Kang as the newly "resurrected" Han Lue. The credits scene for "F9" also showed Han coming face-to-face with his would-be killer Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), so presumably "Fast 10" will pay off that stinger in some fashion (unless that's being saved for "Fast 11").

Beyond that, Diesel's Dominic Toretto still has unfinished business with the cyber-criminal Cipher (Charlize Theron) and rekindled ties with his estranged brother Jakob (John Cena) at the end of "F9," so either of them are fair game to show up in "Fast 10." In fact, the extended "Fast" family has gotten so big (with Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, and more having reprised their roles from earlier "Fast & Furious" movies for a scene or two in "F9"), there's simply not a whole lot of room for new cast additions at this point.

So far, we only have one newcomer confirmed to join the "Fast" crew in "Fast 10," and it's a pretty massive one (in more than one sense) on its own. Yes, Jason Momoa will fill the void of star-and-muscle-power left by Dwayne Johnson after The Rock shot down Diesel's recent passive-aggressive social media invitation to rejoin the "Fast" family for this next chapter. (The public back-and-forth between Diesel and Johnson truly is an absurd saga unto itself.) Still, if Diesel is to be believed, there could be even more announcements on the way very soon, once production gets officially underway.

"Fast & Furious 10" will open in theaters on May 19, 2023.