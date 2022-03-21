The Suicide Squad Star Daniela Melchior (AKA Ratcatcher 2) In Talks To Join Fast & Furious 10

After The Rock and Vin Diesel failed to squash their beef so that Luke Hobbs could appear in the final installments of the franchise, we learned that filming on "Fast & Furious 10" would be starting soon. Then, it was announced shortly after that "Justice League" star Jason Mamoa would be playing the villain in the film. Now, it looks like the casting train is chugging along because Daniela Melchior is currently in talks to jump on board as well.

According to The Wrap, the production is looking to add the actress to the franchise alongside returning stars such as Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang, as well as superstar director Justin Lin. There's currently no word on who Melchior would be playing as details for what I can only assume will be called "Fast & Furious: Fas10 Your Seatbelts" are still being kept tightly under wraps.

While it's feasible that she could attempt to fill the void in Dominic Torretto's family left by the storyline death of Giselle (who is played by her fellow DC Extended Universe star Gal Gadot) or the real life death of beloved series star Paul Walker, she could just as easily align with Mamoa's rumored big bad and bring the family to their knees.

Considering Melchior's range as an actress to be able to handle the big, emotional moments as well as the larger than life action (thanks Starro), it's safe to say that she'll be an excellent addition to the "Fast" cast, should she sign on the dotted line. Although, it's probably less safe to say that she'll be trading in her Ratcatcher moniker for the potentially more appropriate Carcatcher for this film (and possibly even it's sequel).

"Fast and Furious 10" is scheduled to race into theaters on May 19, 2023.