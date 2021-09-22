Assassin Club Will Unite Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, And Sam Neill For A New Action Movie

Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, and Daniela Melchior have all joined the same prestigious club—for assassins. Golding, fresh off his ninja training in this year's G.I. Joe prequel, "Snake Eyes," will star in "Assassin Club," which has already finished production in Italy.

This is the first we've heard of "Assassin Club," which is helmed by Camille Delamarre, who served as an editor on films like "Transporter 3," "Colombiana," "Locke," and "Taken 2" before he crossed over into directing with films like "Brick Mansions" and "Transporter: Refueled." Producer Jordan Dykstra describes the movie as "a fast-paced mix of pulse-pounding action and espionage — all set within the beautiful backdrop of Italy."

Here's the synopsis for "Assassin Club" via Deadline, which first broke the news of its production wrap:

Assassin Club takes place in the world of international spies and elite assassins. In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines (Henry Golding) is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other. Rapace plays Falk, the only assassin with skills to match his own. Under the guidance of his mentor Jonathan Caldwell (Neill), Morgan must defeat Falk and the other assassins to keep himself and his girlfriend Sophie (Melchior) alive.

Rapace has "Lamb" coming up on October 8, 2021, and Neill is set to reprise his role as Dr. Alan Grant next year in "Jurassic World: Dominion." Melchior has a background in Portuguese films but she made her English debut this year as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad."