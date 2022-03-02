Jason Momoa Confirms He's Playing The Villain In Fast And Furious 10
Word first broke in January of 2022 that the "Fast & Furious" franchise had added a fresh (nitro) boost of star power with Jason Momoa joining the cast of the still-untitled (but most likely gloriously absurd) "Fast 10" movie. The "Aquaman" and "Dune" star immediately felt like a perfect fit for the long-running series which already stars tough-guy meathead types like Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Jason Statham. Of course, a wrench was thrown into the franchise once Diesel and the Rock were completely unable to get over their soap opera-esque drama, resulting in the Rock's abrupt departure and a certain vacuum just waiting to be filled. Now, that all seems like part of a divine plan that would ultimately lead us to the perpetually shirtless superhero and lovable mentor figure Duncan Idaho himself stepping up and filling the Rock-less void.
At the time, we didn't quite know what specific role Momoa would play in "Fast 10," described vaguely as "protagonistic or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both." Now, however, we finally have confirmation straight from the actor's mouth. While walking the red carpet at the New York City premiere of "The Batman" — you may have heard that his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming DC superhero movie — Momoa briefly spoke to Entertainment Weekly (via ScreenCrush) about his newly-announced role in "Fast 10." According to Momoa:
"I'm gonna go do 'Fast 10,' that's gonna be fun ... it's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy."
Momoa finally goes full villain
After fellow DC superhero Henry Cavill achieved tremendous success with his heel-turn from portraying the Big Blue Boy Scout himself to the obsessive villain of "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," Jason Momoa appears set to follow a very similar game plan — hopefully with equally as entertaining results. After portraying a much edgier and more endearingly "dude-bro" version of Aquaman/Arthur Curry in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and James Wan's "Aquaman" movies (not to mention a fun little cameo in certain other DC projects, of course), we finally have confirmation from Momoa himself that he'll be getting the chance to play a baddie in the next "Fast & Furious" movie. As mentioned in his above comments, this will be a long overdue change from the norm for him, having mostly portrayed heroes (if somewhat conflicted ones) throughout his career.
Most well-known for his relatively brief role as Khal Drogo in the first season of "Game of Thrones" before finally getting a chance to shine on the blockbuster stage with 2018's "Aquaman," the actor went on to star in projects like Netflix's "Sweet Girl," Denis Villeneuve's Oscars darling "Dune," the Apple TV+ series "See," and the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" sequel.
Originally scheduled to release in the Spring of 2023, "Fast 10" was pushed back to May of 2023. Planned as the penultimate chapter of the fan-favorite series, we most recently heard that the latest movie about Dominic Toretto and the rest of the muscle car-obsessed #fambly would begin filming imminently. Stay tuned for any and all updates as they come in!