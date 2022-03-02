Jason Momoa Confirms He's Playing The Villain In Fast And Furious 10

After fellow DC superhero Henry Cavill achieved tremendous success with his heel-turn from portraying the Big Blue Boy Scout himself to the obsessive villain of "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," Jason Momoa appears set to follow a very similar game plan — hopefully with equally as entertaining results. After portraying a much edgier and more endearingly "dude-bro" version of Aquaman/Arthur Curry in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and James Wan's "Aquaman" movies (not to mention a fun little cameo in certain other DC projects, of course), we finally have confirmation from Momoa himself that he'll be getting the chance to play a baddie in the next "Fast & Furious" movie. As mentioned in his above comments, this will be a long overdue change from the norm for him, having mostly portrayed heroes (if somewhat conflicted ones) throughout his career.

Most well-known for his relatively brief role as Khal Drogo in the first season of "Game of Thrones" before finally getting a chance to shine on the blockbuster stage with 2018's "Aquaman," the actor went on to star in projects like Netflix's "Sweet Girl," Denis Villeneuve's Oscars darling "Dune," the Apple TV+ series "See," and the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" sequel.

Originally scheduled to release in the Spring of 2023, "Fast 10" was pushed back to May of 2023. Planned as the penultimate chapter of the fan-favorite series, we most recently heard that the latest movie about Dominic Toretto and the rest of the muscle car-obsessed #fambly would begin filming imminently. Stay tuned for any and all updates as they come in!