Zoe Kravitz Confirms Catwoman Is Bisexual In The Batman

Ho-hum, just another "Batman" reboot from yet another talented and acclaimed filmmaker, starring several movie stars at the absolute top of their game, set to arrive in mere days. No big deal, right? The novelty factor surrounding Matt Reeves' rapidly approaching "The Batman" has already turned the superhero movie into a must-see event, boosted by glowing reviews across the board — including by /Film's very own Chris Evangelista, who described the film in downright rapturous terms:

...Reeves and company have crafted a sprawling, ominous, dreamy epic; a mash-up of action-adventure, mystery, horror, noir, and even a little romance thrown in for good measure. There were multiple moments here where I had to stop and ask myself, "Wow, is this the best Batman movie?" It just might be.

With all that goodwill and hype going for it, it almost feels like there couldn't possibly be any further pleasant surprises to make comic fans even more excited than they already are. Thankfully, however, Zoë Kravitz has weighed in with a very promising revelation about her approach to portraying Selina Kyle/Catwoman, the classic femme fatale figure who traditionally causes just as many problems for Batman as she does teaming up with him to solve. By all accounts, that dynamic remains alive and well in "The Batman," with Kravitz's casting in the newest movie essentially serving as a righting of past wrongs. Despite silly and uninformed complaints about so-called "race-bending" (we do remember Eartha Kitt and Halle Berry previously starring in the same role, yes?), most reasonable fans gravitated towards her impressively comic-accurate look and looked forward to her particular take on the character. But fans also know that, after decades of hints and teases, Selina Kyle was canonically established as bisexual in 2015.

Does that intrinsic character trait make it to the big screen in "The Batman"? According to Kravitz herself, she fully intended for her portrayal to suggest that very thing. Read the actor's full quotes below, which contains the absolute mildest of spoilers.

