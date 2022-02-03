Halle Berry Would Like To Play Storm Or Catwoman Again, Please

While promoting her new film "Moonfall," which hits theaters this week, she told the site that she'd be willing to do it all again. Berry said:

"I would revisit any of them, actually. I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."

It's certainly a trend. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both played Spider-Man again in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with a whole lot of villains reprising their roles as well. Michael Keaton (forever my Batman) will be playing the Caped Crusader again in "Batgirl," and "The Flash."

I don't know about any of you, but I for one would be very happy to see Berry reprise either role in some way. I mean, with the multiverse all over the super-verses these days, it would be fun to see Berry back in some way. Different directors and writers give different results, and with an actor like Halle Berry, all it would take is a good one to make it work. Maybe just don't do a rewatch of "Catwoman" if you can avoid it. It's just not good. Screw it. I 100% agree with Berry's assessment of it.