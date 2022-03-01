Josh Gad Says Beauty And The Beast's Live-Action Retcon Of LeFou 'Didn't Go Far Enough To Warrant Accolades'

A little more than five years ago, my Facebook feed (and others like it) imploded in a flurry of angry, bigoted rage, all over the news that Disney was going to showcase a canonically gay scene in their upcoming live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast." It was the first time since the 2016 election that I felt the need to do a massive unfriending spree of weirdos from my hometown who just couldn't get with the times. The headlines were everywhere, talking heads on conservative news channels debated the inclusion, and for a brief moment, the LGBTQIA+ community felt like we were finally being represented by the largest and most powerful entertainment corporation on the planet. Leading up to the film's premiere, it was made known that Josh Gad's character LeFou was going to be the first ever openly LGBTQIA+ character in an "explicitly" gay scene. The film was banned in some countries, landed a stricter rating in Russian theaters, and it was even at the center of a boycott by a drive-in theater in Alabama.

The big gay moment? The moment that sparked outrage and controversy? LeFou dances with a man at the end of the film. Seriously. That's it. Sure, he looks longingly at Luke Evans' Gaston throughout the film and it's implied that he has unrequited feelings for the villainous hunk, but the so-called "explicitly gay" moment, much like the "gay representation, I guess?" kiss in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," left all of us scratching our heads and asking, "That's it?"