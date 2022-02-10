The Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series Has Been Delayed

Just days after singer and actress Rita Ora joined the cast, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series has done an about-face and is now indefinitely delayed. Variety reports that the series "is being postponed for an undetermined amount of time due to creative and scheduling issues."

It's been almost two years since we heard that Josh Gad, who played the sidekick, LeFou, in Disney's 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," was developing a prequel series that would reunite him with his costar Luke Evans as the musclebound, blunderbuss-wielding villain, Gaston. Since then, we've heard steady updates on the series, which is/was set to explore their origins on Disney+. Last summer, it seemed everything was official and the series was actually happening, while in January, "Hawkeye" actor Fra Free joined the cast, bringing it closer to fruition.

Now, it seems the series has hit a snag. It was reportedly ready to start shooting this summer but needed more time to get all of its creative components in place, which would have affected the show's scheduling. Rather than interfere with the cast's other acting gigs, Disney has elected "to hold off and revisit the show at a later date," per Variety. Whether this truly is just a simple delay or it's code for the project now being dead in the water is anyone's guess, but don't expect to see this series anytime soon.

"No one fights like Gaston / Douses lights like Gaston / No one's prequel crashes harder than Gaston..."