Olaf Presents Trailer: The Frozen Snowman Retells Disney Classics
Do you want to watch a snowman? "Olaf Presents" is betting that you do. If you live in a place that gets snow, maybe you're used to building snowmen, or singing along with songs about building them like the appropriately titled "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" But if you're here reading this, then it must mean you have some interest in watching more of the irrepressible snowman from "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," voiced by Josh Gad.
Olaf is back ... and do my eyes deceive me, or is that a seashell bikini top he's wearing? No, that absolutely is a seashell bikini top, something a snowman has no earthly business wearing. It can only mean Olaf is singing a song from "The Little Mermaid." If that's true, it must mean he's aware of other Disney movies outside the continuity of "Frozen," which is just mind-blowing on a number of levels.
"Olaf Presents" is where the snowman turns showman, throwing off the shackles of being a supporting character and saying he's ready for his close-up, Mr.
DeMille Disney. It's a new series of shorts in which Olaf recreates moments from the Disney animated features "The Little Mermaid," "Moana," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," and "Tangled."
The inclusion of "Tangled" along with "The Little Mermaid" lends further credence to the theory that those two movies are set in the same universe as "Frozen" and bound by dark tragedy with it. More on that in a second. For now, check out the trailer for "Olaf Presents" below.
Olaf Presents Trailer
There's a fan theory that says Anna and Elsa's dead parents in "Frozen" were en route to the wedding in "Tangled" when their ship went down in the ocean and became the sunken ship in "The Little Mermaid." The fact that I, a grown man, know that is rather sad; but let's put aside the uncomfortable heritage of my Disney-loving Floridian family and just focus on the meat of this carrot nose. Having Olaf sing songs from "The Little Mermaid" and "Tangled" seems like a direct provocation. It's Disney saying: we know about that theory.
Here's the official synopsis for "Olaf Presents" via Walt Disney Animation Studios:
In "Olaf Presents," Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique "retelling" of five favorite Disney animated tales in "Olaf Presents," a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.
"Olaf Presents" launches exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 12, 2021. That's the same date that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" comes to the streamer, along with other new content releases and fan experiences, as part of the first annual Disney+ Day.