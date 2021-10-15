Olaf Presents Trailer: The Frozen Snowman Retells Disney Classics

Do you want to watch a snowman? "Olaf Presents" is betting that you do. If you live in a place that gets snow, maybe you're used to building snowmen, or singing along with songs about building them like the appropriately titled "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" But if you're here reading this, then it must mean you have some interest in watching more of the irrepressible snowman from "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," voiced by Josh Gad.

Olaf is back ... and do my eyes deceive me, or is that a seashell bikini top he's wearing? No, that absolutely is a seashell bikini top, something a snowman has no earthly business wearing. It can only mean Olaf is singing a song from "The Little Mermaid." If that's true, it must mean he's aware of other Disney movies outside the continuity of "Frozen," which is just mind-blowing on a number of levels.

"Olaf Presents" is where the snowman turns showman, throwing off the shackles of being a supporting character and saying he's ready for his close-up, Mr. DeMille Disney. It's a new series of shorts in which Olaf recreates moments from the Disney animated features "The Little Mermaid," "Moana," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," and "Tangled."

The inclusion of "Tangled" along with "The Little Mermaid" lends further credence to the theory that those two movies are set in the same universe as "Frozen" and bound by dark tragedy with it. More on that in a second. For now, check out the trailer for "Olaf Presents" below.