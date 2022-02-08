Rita Ora Boards The Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series At Disney+

The tale as old as time is getting the royal prequel treatment and added a cinematic queen to the cast this week. TV Line announced British singer/songwriter Rita Ora is the latest actor on board for Disney+'s "Beauty and the Beast" series which starts production this spring.

Returning to the small French town of Villeneuve, the series will take places years before Beast and Belle fall in love. The story primarily focuses on Gaston and LeFou (played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad). The mischievous and selfish duo discover a surprising revelation that leads them and LeFou's stepsister, Tilly (Briana Middleton), on a whirlwind journey filled with the typical Disney buffet of romance, comedy and adventure.

Last June, Disney Branded Television CCO Gary Marsh stated, "For anyone who's ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers ... and provoke a whole new set of questions."

Gaston notoriously despised the Beast because he was vying for Belle's affection. He gathered an entire village with pitchforks to burn his castle down all because his crush rejected him. The new series may explore a stronger backstory between the prince-turned-beast and Gaston. Perhaps he also had a previous relationship with the enchantress as well. Both would make sense given how vile Gaston's character is and his deep resentment was never fully explored in the original animated film or 2017 live-action adaptation.

The series will be produced by Josh Gad and Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz ("Once Upon a Time") will serve as showrunners. Other cast members include Fra Fee from "Hawkeye" as Prince Benoit Berlioz and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"'s Jelani Alladin as Jean-Michel, a talented and witty artist. Ora herself will play a fugitive with "surprising abilities," and who harnesses a secret that could affect the entire kingdom's fate. Ethereal beauty aside, Ora has proved to be a triple-threat with her acting, singing and dancing capabilities. Her addition to the show seems like a wise choice and can potentially provide some more modern music to the film's classic storyline.