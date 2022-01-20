Disney's Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series Snags Marvel Actor Fra Fee

According to Variety, Fee will star in the "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series as Prince Benoit Berlioz, "a childhood friend of Tilly's who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince." The Irish actor and singer is fresh off his turn in the MCU show "Hawkeye" as Kazi Kazimierczak, Maya Lopez's longtime friend and personal sign interpreter in the Tracksuit Mafia. He also played roles in the "Les Misérables" movie musical and last year's "Cinderella" starring Camila Cabello, and has co-starred in a number of major plays and stage musicals since he graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in 2009. This is all relevant, mind you, as the "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series is a full-blown musical affair, complete with a soundtrack by Disney legend Alan Menken and song lyrics by Glenn Slater ("Tangled").

The show's official(-ish) synopsis reads as follows:

"Set in the iconic kingdom of "Beauty and the Beast" years before the Beast and Belle's romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the trio off on an unexpected journey."

Gad co-created the "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series with Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz ("Once Upon a Time") and will serve as a co-showrunner for all eight episodes. The show was born out the real-life friendship that Gad and Evans formed while playing Louie and Gaston the first time around, which both actors have talked about for years (via Contact Music). It's too bad they couldn't get Disney to sign off on them collaborating on an original fairy tale musical series and instead have to make one that's obliged to answer questions about "Beauty and the Beast" that, frankly, nobody was seriously asking ... but such is the state of things right now.

The "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series will debut on Disney+ at an as-yet-unannounced date (likely in 2023).