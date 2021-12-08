Hawkeye Actor Would 'Happily' Return To Play Kazi In The Echo Spin-Off [Exclusive]

In the interview, Scott mentioned that while we know actress Alaqua Cox is coming back for the spin-off "Echo" series, there hasn't been any mention yet of Fee reprising his role. But if Kevin Feige or one of the other producers asked, would Fee be up for playing Kazi again? According to the actor:

"Of course. Of course I would. I have adored playing this role and I have adored working with Alaqua and I have adored being a part of this world. It's just been the stuff dreams are made of. I would happily play this character for a very, very long time. So yeah, I'll keep my phone on and wait for that phone call."

While all of this is very much hypothetical, it means there is at least a possibility for Fee to return as Kazi in the "Echo" series and beyond. Alongside Cox's Maya Lopez, Kazi is one of the leaders of the Tracksuit Mafia gang. He's the only one who speaks to her using ASL, and the two seem somewhat close. He also has a fun flirtation with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, mirroring their brief romance in the comics. There are a lot of directions Kazi could go in the MCU, as long as the Hawkeyes don't take him out before the end of the season.