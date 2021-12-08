Hawkeye Actor Would 'Happily' Return To Play Kazi In The Echo Spin-Off [Exclusive]
Marvel's Disney+ series "Hawkeye" is helping to set up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and actor Fra Fee would love to be a part of its future. /Film writer Ryan Scott recently spoke with Fee about his role as Kazi on the superhero series and asked about his hopes for the future of the character. That interview, full of fun tidbits about "Hawkeye," is coming soon, but in the meantime, we have an exclusive quote from Fee about the potential for his return to the MCU.
"The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of"
In the interview, Scott mentioned that while we know actress Alaqua Cox is coming back for the spin-off "Echo" series, there hasn't been any mention yet of Fee reprising his role. But if Kevin Feige or one of the other producers asked, would Fee be up for playing Kazi again? According to the actor:
"Of course. Of course I would. I have adored playing this role and I have adored working with Alaqua and I have adored being a part of this world. It's just been the stuff dreams are made of. I would happily play this character for a very, very long time. So yeah, I'll keep my phone on and wait for that phone call."
While all of this is very much hypothetical, it means there is at least a possibility for Fee to return as Kazi in the "Echo" series and beyond. Alongside Cox's Maya Lopez, Kazi is one of the leaders of the Tracksuit Mafia gang. He's the only one who speaks to her using ASL, and the two seem somewhat close. He also has a fun flirtation with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, mirroring their brief romance in the comics. There are a lot of directions Kazi could go in the MCU, as long as the Hawkeyes don't take him out before the end of the season.
Potential Paths for Kazi the Clown
Kazi appears repeatedly throughout the "Hawkeye" comics as Clown, an assassin-for-hire who wears white face paint and clown makeup. He was originally raised in a circus, and after losing everyone he loved, he adopted the Clown moniker and became a ruthless killer. In the comics, his clients include the Kingpin (who may be making his MCU debut very soon) and the Tracksuit Mafia, whom he's clearly working with here. There's plenty of opportunity to follow the crazed Clown, whose comic adventures are complex and numerous, and Fee is more than game to be along for the ride.
The Clown could become the big bad of future "Hawkeye" seasons, and a complicated romance with Kate Bishop could provide plenty of conflict. There's an old adage about sleeping with the enemy that Kate needs to keep in mind, but then again, everyone loves a bad boy. How much he plays into the "Echo" spin-off is yet to be seen, but here's hoping we haven't seen the last of Kazi.