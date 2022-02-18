Superhero Bits: Catwoman HBO Max Series Discussion, A Minor Deadpool 3 Update & More

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is clearly going to bring a lot to the table and it appears as though it's going to be a wild ride with lots of CGI-heavy visual effects. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Benedict Cumberbatch, who reprises his role as Stephen Strange once again, assures fans that the movie is going to be more than effects and nonsense.

"It's a big moment for Strange. We can bring our game to this large tentpole fare and give it an authenticity and a heartbeat and something that makes it not just effects-laden nonsense."

This didn't appear to be a dig at any particular movie so let's not cook up any unnecessary beef but it's no secret that plenty of blockbusters could be accused of being effects-laden nonsense. So it's nice to hear that Cumberbatch believes director Sam Raimi has not gone down that road for this one. We'll see if that holds true come May.