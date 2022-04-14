The Fast Saga Producer Thinks The Franchise Should Go Smaller

Okay, let's clear up a few things right off the bat here. First of all, there's a reason why I'm merely writing about movies instead of actually writing movies. You know it, I know it, and Vegetable Lasagna here knows it. Secondly, rest assured that I will never use my platform to call for anyone's job merely over a difference of opinion — especially when that opinion has to do with utterly meaningless things like the direction that future "Fast & Furious" movies ought to take. But that doesn't mean we can't still treat these things as if they involve life-or-death stakes anyway!

For anyone who considers themselves a card-carrying member of the #FastFambly (and if you think you're too cool for that corniness, I'm here to inform you that you're absolutely wrong), you know that the franchise has cornered the market in terms of going bigger and more ridiculous with each and every progressive installment. The series that began as an absurdly macho street-racing drama in the backstreets of Los Angeles eventually morphed into an ungodly behemoth that dealt with end-of-the-world threats, vast government conspiracies that spanned the globe, and most recently culminated in "Fast 9" with some of our favorite characters finally making it to actual space, as many fans (jokingly!) demanded for years. In other words, the very idea of "restraint" is a foreign concept to this franchise and, what's more, that's exactly how it should be.

So even though I'm usually beating the drum for certain unwieldy franchises to rein things in a little more and get back to the basics, that feels like the exact opposite of what a series like "F&F" ought to be attempting. But at the end of the day, as much as fans may have an increased voice in the creative choices franchises take (for better or worse), the only opinion that matters here comes from those actually involved with the movies. This is why it brings me no joy to inform the masses that, of all people, a longtime producer on "Fast & Furious" believes that the franchise would best be served by going "smaller."