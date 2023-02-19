James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water Supplants James Cameron's Titanic As Third-Highest Grossing Movie Ever

Oh how the mighty have fallen! Once the king of Hollywood, "Titanic" director James Cameron has now seen his 1997 romantic tragedy overtaken on the all-time box office rankings list by "Avatar: The Way of Water," a flashy sci-fi sequel from a young upstart filmmaker called James Cameron. Variety reports that "The Way of Water" is now the third-highest grossing movie of all time, having grossed $2.2433 billion at the worldwide box office.

This act of Cameron-on-Cameron violence concludes a direct battle between the two movies at the box office, with "Titanic" returning to theaters freshly remastered in 3D 4K HDR, complete with a higher frame rate in some scenes. However, "Titanic" didn't quite manage to stay ahead in the race, and after tousling with the "Avatar" sequel for a couple of weekends it has now dropped down to No. 4 on the all-time chart. According to Box Office Pro, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will add an estimated $7.49 million over the Presidents' Day weekend (which is its 10th weekend in theaters) while "Titanic" is looking at a more modest four-day weekend gross of $2.72 million

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is likely to remain at No. 3 for the time being, since second place is half a billion dollars away: it's currently held by "Avengers: Endgame" with a lifetime gross of $2.799 billion. Meanwhile, the No. 1 spot belongs to "Avatar," a 2009 science fiction film from a director affectionately known as "Jimmy C."