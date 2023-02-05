Avatar: The Way Of Water And Titanic Are About To Enter A Tight Race At The Box Office

Just ahead of the 25th anniversary rerelease of James Cameron's "Titanic" next weekend, things have gotten pretty interesting. Cameron's latest ocean-themed movie, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has overtaken "Titanic" to become the third highest grossing movie of all time at the international box office according to Deadline, which reports that the movie's overseas total hit an estimated $1.538 billion this weekend.

In the worldwide box office rankings, "Titanic" still holds the No. 3 spot by a margin of around $20 million. Though it was finally knocked off the top spot in its eighth weekend of release by M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin," "Avatar: The Way of Water" nonetheless added another $10.8 million at the domestic box office, and at that pace it would almost certainly have ended up taking the bronze medal from "Titanic" before the end of its theatrical run. But the big boat movie is coming back around for another victory voyage.

"Titanic" is returning to theaters on February 10, newly remastered in 4K HDR 3D. The movie was first painstakingly converted to 3D under the supervision of Cameron for the 2012 rerelease, which was in honor of the 100th anniversary of the real life tragedy. In between making "Avatar" sequels, Cameron has been hyping this latest rerelease of his 1997 epic, promising cinephiles that "even if you've seen the movie before, this version will make you feel as if you're seeing the film for the first time."

Of course, all-time box office rankings don't really matter (especially since they're not typically adjusted for inflation). But watching the box office is the closest I get to being interested in a sport, so let's take a look at which James Cameron movie is likely to come out on top in this Cameron-vs-Cameron deathmatch.