Knock At The Cabin (And Tom Brady) Dethrone Avatar: The Way Of Water At The Box Office

James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has had a pretty impressive run, holding the top spot at the box office for seven consecutive weekends, but that reign looks like it's finally coming to an end. According to Variety, "The Way of Water" is set to be dethroned by either M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" or the Tom Brady road-trip lovefest "80 for Brady." There's still probably plenty of time to catch James Cameron's latest adventure of the Na'vi in theaters, but that top spot is going to go to someone else.

Most likely, that's looking like "Knock at the Cabin," a terrifying home invasion thriller based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G. Tremblay, but I've never been one to doubt football fans and "80 for Brady" could end up being a surprise hit!

"Avatar: The Way of Water" recently became the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time with its box office returns, but as we head into February (and Super Bowl season), football is on more Americans' minds than space whales, and Shyamalan directing Dave Bautista is must-see cinema in 2023. So, who will end the weekend victorious? Will it be the Na'vi? Bautista and his creepy home invaders? A handful of awesome octogenarians? We'll have to wait and see, but we have some pretty good guesses.