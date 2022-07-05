Why So Many People Are Seeing Minions: The Rise Of Gru Wearing Suits

Lost upon everyone is the fact that this is exactly what the villainous Gru would want, and perhaps we should be a tad more fearful of the literal Minion army taking over the world. But then again, the concept of being in a theater surrounded by young people in suits sounds pretty awesome — you could almost pretend you were in an episode of "Mad Men." On a similar note, if Don Draper was in the movie marketing business, this trend would drive him crazy. This brings me to the inevitable downside of this otherwise impeccable trend — it's only a matter of time before marketing campaigns try to recreate something that was born in spontaneity.

One of the first posts to blow up on TikTok came from Sydney-based teenager Bill Hirst, who gathered 15 of his friends to see the film on June 23, when it debuted in Australia. Speaking to Variety, Hirst explained:

"We just chucked on our suits and went straight to the cinemas...It was very spontaneous. We had our formal literally a couple days before that. We had all had our suits ready. There were 15 of us, but, when we got there, there was another group of about eight. This was before it actually became a trend, so we were so surprised when we saw all these other guys there as well."

Variety also spoke with Obie, a teenager from Maryland, who dressed up with friends and also ran into separate groups of Gentleminions. The trend is a stroke of naturally-occurring luck, and it's easy to see movie campaigns trying to get a taste of the magic via their own TikTok creations. After some light internet scouring, I've already found a tweet rooting for a #GentleMario campaign, but if you think that Gen Z will endorse the Chris Pratt takeover, then you have another thing coming.