What The Minionese In The Minions Movies Means

Under the right light, the Minions — the Twinkie-shaped, banana-obsessed mutant hench-critters of all the supervillains in the "Despicable Me" universe — are a kid's first taste of punk rock. While they hardly seem daring or edgy, often emblazoning popsicle packages and IHOP menu items, one must recall that they serve an innate biological imperative to ensure evil persists in the world. The Minions are not heroic or helpful. They are not noble or virtuous. They are, by their evolutionary design, agents of chaos. Their longing for mayhem and entropy is only undercut by their simple physical inability to cause destruction on a mass scale. The Minions are cheery, walking middle fingers to all that is decent in the world.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" will be the fifth feature film to feature the Minions (in addition to 15 short films), and their reality is largely well-known to the general public by now. The Minions have yellow skin, wear goggles and overalls, have scant hair, and either one or two eyes. They have common Briton or Irish-rooted, traditionally male names like Kevin, Stuart, and Robert. Most notably, they speak in a gibberish-like language that incorporates inflections from English, Italian, and French; one might hear them clearly say "banana," "papaya," or "Papagena," a character from Mozart's "The Magic Flute."

That language, however, is not just voice actor (and Minions creator/usual director) Pierre Coffin improvising. As it turns out, Minionese is something of a conlang with unwritten rules all its own.