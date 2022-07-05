Minions: The Rise Of Gru Scores Biggest July Fourth Opening Ever With Nearly $219 Million Globally

In holdover news, "Top Gun: Maverick" finished in the number two spot with another $33 million through Monday. It dropped a mere 12.8% this weekend and its global total now stands at $1.11 billion with seemingly no end in sight. Just how high will this Tom Cruise sequel fly? That remains to be seen, but again, this movie was originally supposed to come out in 2020, and in exercising restraint, Paramount Pictures has won huge, likely having the top global grosser of the year on its hands. I imagine they are going to do just about anything they can to make "Top Gun 3" happen.

Director Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" also held quite well, pulling in $18.5 million through Sunday and $23.5 million when accounting for the holiday. It dropped just over 40%, signaling good word of mouth among audiences. At $118.3 million worldwide, it's still got a ways to go before reaching profit on an $85 million budget, but things are looking good, especially if it can get some Oscar love later this year.

"Jurassic World Dominion" also held its own with $16 million in its fourth weekend, and $19.6 million when adding in Monday's grosses. The sixth entry in the dino-centric franchise now has $831.4 million to its name. Will it manage to get to $1 billion? It could be close, but it's looking good.

Rounding out the top five with another good hold is the very well-liked horror flick "The Black Phone" with $12.2 million, making for just a 48.3% drop, which is pretty good, especially when taking the competition into account. That total climbs to $14.4 million with the Monday numbers, as director Scott Derrickson's latest sits pretty at $77 million after its second weekend. Against a reported $18 million budget, that's excellent. Universal has yet another winner on its hands.