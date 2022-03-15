Writing Independence Day Became A Frantic Race Against Time

"Independence Day" changed the way the world looked at blockbusters. It's responsible for jump-starting Will Smith's movie career, to the point where Smith was nicknamed "Mr. Fourth of July" as his subsequent films ended up being box office hits that happened to open over the 4th of July weekend (the other was "Men in Black"). It positioned Roland Emmerich as a director who could bring massive action sequences to the screen — sometimes this works (see: "2012") and sometimes it doesn't (see: the 1998 version of "Godzilla" and most recently, "Moonfall".) It's even inspired a host of blockbusters (especially "The Tomorrow War," which flat-out references the film at the beginning of its second act ... and soon makes you wish you were watching "Independence Day" instead.)

Emmerich joined other cast and crew members to give an oral history of "Independence Day" to The Hollywood Reporter last year for its 25th anniversary. During this article, he and former partner Dean Devlin discussed the writing process and how another director's upcoming sci-fi film about invading aliens forced them to write "Independence Day" faster than expected.