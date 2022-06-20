Illumination CEO Defends Casting Chris Pratt As Mario: 'I Love His Performance'

Hey, so remember the September 2021 Nintendo Direct when the English voice cast for the untitled "Super Mario Bros." film was revealed, and it was announced that Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario? We certainly do, because it was just so out of left field and surprising that we're still trying to wrap our heads around it to this day.

Needless to say, we weren't the only ones puzzled by this announcement, as it became the subject of confusion and mockery across the Internet — largely because Mario is known for his cartoonish Italian accent, and Chris Pratt's most notable voice acting roles (in "The LEGO Movie" franchise and "Onward") featured him basically speaking in his normal voice. Even worse, it eventually became the catalyst for Pratt getting cast as the voice of Garfield in a new movie. Is anything sacred any more?

In the eyes of Illumination, the studio collaborating with Nintendo on the film, the answer is yes. Chris Meledandri spoke today at the CineEurope event in Barcelona (via Variety) about the backlash surrounding Pratt's uncharacteristic role as Mario. According to Meledandri, we've got nothing to worry about, as the actor apparently has a great performance as the world-saving plumber lined up for the world to hear.