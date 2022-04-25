The Super Mario Bros. Film Hits A Warp Zone To A Spring 2023 Release

The Super Mario film is a partnership between Nintendo and Illumination Studios, the company behind the "Minions" films and "The Secret Life of Pets," and features an all-star cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario (the voice actor who has been playing Mario for decades, Charles Martinet, is also on the cast list, but not playing Mario), Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

That voice cast definitely paints a picture of the kind of 3D Animated adventure this Mario is going on, doesn't it? Big names, mostly comedians ... yeah, it's gonna fit in that "Despicable Me" tone, isn't it? Although, I have to say Princess Peach being played by Anya Taylor-Joy is pretty inspired. In fact, if they ever decided to go the live action route with Mario again, she'd be a pretty spot-on Peach. Don't ask me who could play Mario and Luigi in live-action, though. Once you've seen Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo in those roles, I think it permanently fries the tiny section of your brain that can come up with any flesh and blood versions of those characters.

All I know is that in a perfect world this adaptation ends up more "Lego Movie" than "Despicable Me" and it's possible we'll get something that hues close to that since Matt Fogel (one of the writers on "The Lego Movie: The Second Part") is the sole credited screenwriter for this one. It's also worth noting that the directors are Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously worked on "Teen Titans Go," which, like the "Lego" movies, was way better than it had any right to be.