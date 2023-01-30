Avatar: The Way Of Water Tops Box Office For Extremely Rare 7th Weekend

For much of the back half of 2022, a large percentage of people who love movies or work in the business were wondering — could "Avatar: The Way of Water" actually be the hit it needed to be, 13 years after the original became the highest-grossing movie of all time? Any doubters (myself included) have been good and truly silenced. Case in point, this past weekend, James Cameron's underwater space epic topped the charts for the seventh time in a row, marking the first time that has happened since the original "Avatar" came out. It's now the fourth biggest movie ever, recently passing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and should pass "Titanic" for the #3 spot any day now. Never. Doubt. James. Cameron.

As for the particulars, "Way of Water" took in $15.7 million domestically, dropping just 22% in its seventh weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The only other time a movie topped the U.S. charts for at least seven consecutive weekends was when Cameron's own "Titanic" did so for an astounding 15 weekends back in '97/'98. The sequel's total now stands at $620.5 million domestic and $1.49 billion internationally for $2.11 billion total. Needless to say, even with a budget said to be as high as $450 million, Disney is very happy.

With little major competition from new releases, Universal's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" held firmly onto the number two spot in its sixth weekend with another $10.6 million. The animated flick dropped just 10% week-to-week despite being available on VOD for some time now. With no other family flicks in theaters, this "Shrek" spin-off is chasing into the tune of $334 million worldwide thus far. It will, at the very least, earn $350 before its run is over.