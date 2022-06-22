Titanic Is Coming Back To Theaters Valentine's Day 2023, So Prepare Your Door Arguments Now

It looks like "Titanic" is the latest film to get the big-screen 3D remaster treatment. We've heard that "Jaws" will be hitting IMAX screens this September in a post-converted 3D experience and "ET" will also be re-released, although not in 3D.

Deadline reports that the aim is for "Titanic" to hit screens next Valentine's day in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary. Not so coincidentally, this is just a couple of months after the release of James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel, which will be utilizing much of the same projection tech.

This "Titanic" re-release will screen in 3D 4K HDR and high frame rate (HFR). In theory, HFR is easier on the eyes when it comes to 3D, which can cause significant strain, especially during a long movie like "Titanic." I will never personally be a fan of HFR since it looks like your grandparent's TV because they don't know how to turn motion smoothing off, but it seems like an HFR version will be available in this re-release.

Disney has international rights and has set an international release date for February 10, 2023. Paramount has U.S. theatrical distribution rights and is expected to set a U.S. release date around then as well.