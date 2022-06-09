Jaws And E.T. Are Heading To IMAX Theaters For The First Time

The president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal, Jim Orr, spoke about the IMAX release, praising Spielberg in the process. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide," he said, adding that the new release of horror film "Jaws" and sci-fi adventure flick "E.T." is intended to "allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

Travis Reid, CEO and President of RealD Cinema, also explained the significance of the 3D version of "Jaws." He said:

"Everything that made Jaws a sensation and a fan favorite for nearly 50 years will be enhanced in RealD 3D, allowing fans a completely new opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the greatest summer suspense thrillers of all time."

Though re-releases come and go often with little fan fare, I have a feeling these ones will be a hit. The rise of nostalgic stories like "Stranger Things" makes revisiting "E.T." feel like a no-brainer, especially for parents who want to introduce a new generation of kids to Elliott (Henry Thomas) and his alien bestie. Plus, "Jaws" is a summer blockbuster through and through, a perfect watch for a sweltering day. Though the release schedule may reshuffle by the time these movies roll around, there's currently not a lot of stiff box office competition lined up for their respective release dates.

"E.T. The Extraterrestrial" is coming to IMAX on August 12, 2022, while "Jaws" will have an IMAX and RealD 3D release September 2, 2022.