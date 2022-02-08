Mission: Impossible 7 Cost Nearly $300 Million, Mission: Impossible 8 Likely To Be Tom Cruise's Last Mission

Today brings some utterly fascinating news regarding the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Some of it is potentially exciting but most of it is downright jaw-dropping — and not in the "Holy crap, Tom Cruise is hanging from the tallest building in the world!" kind of way. It turns out that the lengthy production of "Mission: Impossible 7" was more costly than anyone realized and its budget ballooned beyond reason. Not only that, but it is expected to be the penultimate adventure for Ethan Hunt, adding even more pressure to the situation.

According to Variety, "M:I 7" now carries a massive $290 million budget which does not account for eventual marketing costs. As one might expect, much of this had to do with the fact that the movie had to navigate filming during the pandemic, resulting in many delays and costly safety measures. Not to mention that even in pre-covid times these movies cost as much as $180 million to produce. As Simon Pegg put it, "Mission: Impossible 7" essentially "wrote the book" for COVID protocols in Hollywood but that came at a heavy cost.

Beyond that, the report reveals that there is pressure on director Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise to deliver the goods as this movie, as well as the planned "Mission: Impossible 8," are expected to conclude this iteration of the franchise. Or, at the very least, the character of Ethan Hunt. Variety says the following: