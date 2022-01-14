Mission: Impossible 7 'Wrote The Book' On Covid Protocols, Says Simon Pegg [Exclusive]

"Mission: Impossible 7" is one of the many major film productions that has had to shut down and enforce strict health protocols due to the pandemic. The latest movie in the long-running, Tom Cruise-led (and #TomCruiseRunning) action franchise was originally scheduled to commence shooting back-to-back with "Mission: Impossible 8" in February 2020. However, Paramount Pictures abandoned that plan and it wasn't until September 2020 that cameras started rolling on just the first of the two sequels, "MI:7." After several stops and starts and a dozen crew members testing positive for COVID-19 at one point, production on "MI:7" finally wrapped a year later in September 2021.

/Film's Ryan Scott recently spoke with Cruise's co-star, Simon Pegg, about the upcoming Disney+ movie, "The Ice Age Adventures with Buck Wild," and since Pegg has been a "Mission: Impossible" regular longer than anyone now except Cruise himself and Ving Rhames, the conversation naturally drifted (like an ice floe) from Pegg's animated exploits to his live-action ones in "MI:7." Our full interview will publish soon, but here is what Pegg had to say about "MI:7" and its delayed follow-up, "MI:8":