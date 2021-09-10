Mission: Impossible 7 Just Wrapped Production

That's a wrap for "Mission: Impossible 7." The latest sequel in the ongoing action franchise, led by running man Tom Cruise, has completed its principal photography. After several Covid-related production setbacks, it will now move into post-production.

Via Collider, gaffer Martin Smith has shared an Instagram photo with him and some other crew members posing with a clapper board, which reads, "Mission Complete! 2020–2021." It's probably better that they went with those words over, say, "Mission Accomplished," the infamous political declaration.

The "Light the Fuse" podcast would seem to further verify that this marks the end of principal photography for "Mission: Impossible 7." You can see Smith's post, below.

Smith's post was accompanied by this message:

2 years ago we accepted a mission. Today that Mission was complete. I can't thank my amazing crew enough. Globally, over 200 electricians & riggers kept up our side of the bargain, with pure skill and immense determination. Through the global pandemic, every single one of them played their part above and beyond, carrying on against all odds. This really was the hardest movie ever made. I'm lucky to know you all as friends first, crew members second. Please all take a bow.