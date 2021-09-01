Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, And Jackass Forever Delayed As Paramount Decides The Movies Aren't Back

First up, "Top Gun: Maverick." The Tom Cruise sequel has already moved around multiple times. Once upon a time, it was set to open in July 2019. Then, June 2020. Then, July 2021. Then ... well, you get the idea. The most recent date was November 2021, but now Paramount has bumped it all the way to May 27, 2022. "Top Gun" feels more like a summer movie in general, so this isn't the worst idea. Still, to have the film shift again is bound to annoy a lot of people.

In other news, please get vaccinated.

In "Top Gun: Maverick":

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell keeps pushing the envelope after years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. He must soon confront the past while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.