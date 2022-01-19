No Time To Die Getting IMAX Re-Release To Honor 60 Years Of Bond, James Bond

Heads up, James Bond fans! Did you miss "No Time to Die" in theaters last year? Did you hope to see it in IMAX but missed your chance? Fear not, as the movie is getting re-released in IMAX this week in honor of the 60th anniversary of the legendary franchise. What's more, star Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will participate in an exclusive Q&A ahead of select IMAX screenings on January 21.

Naturally, the folks at MGM are planning to market the re-release and, to kick that off, we've got a new poster.

NO TIME TO DIE is returning to IMAX screens in the US beginning January 21. pic.twitter.com/jFPSqXI3mg — James Bond (@007) January 19, 2022

In a press release, Fukunaga said the following:

"Shooting on 15 perf – IMAX film is the pinnacle of large-format filmmaking – there is nothing out there to compare it to, not even the highest resolution digital cameras can render the color detail and breadth of those massive negative frames; I was excited beyond belief to be the first Bond director to work with these cameras and honored we could give Daniel's fifth Bond [movie] the sendoff he deserved, and audiences the maximum theatrical ride."

To go along with the festivities, MGM has also released the 45-minuted documentary "Being James Bond" for free on YouTube.

The mini-documentary chronicles Craig's 15 years in the role of 007, which came to end with the release of the latest entry in the franchise, his fifth overall. One has to assume this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what MGM and the powers that be have planned to celebrate James Bond this year.