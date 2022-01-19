No Time To Die Getting IMAX Re-Release To Honor 60 Years Of Bond, James Bond
Heads up, James Bond fans! Did you miss "No Time to Die" in theaters last year? Did you hope to see it in IMAX but missed your chance? Fear not, as the movie is getting re-released in IMAX this week in honor of the 60th anniversary of the legendary franchise. What's more, star Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will participate in an exclusive Q&A ahead of select IMAX screenings on January 21.
Naturally, the folks at MGM are planning to market the re-release and, to kick that off, we've got a new poster.
NO TIME TO DIE is returning to IMAX screens in the US beginning January 21. pic.twitter.com/jFPSqXI3mg
— James Bond (@007) January 19, 2022
In a press release, Fukunaga said the following:
"Shooting on 15 perf – IMAX film is the pinnacle of large-format filmmaking – there is nothing out there to compare it to, not even the highest resolution digital cameras can render the color detail and breadth of those massive negative frames; I was excited beyond belief to be the first Bond director to work with these cameras and honored we could give Daniel's fifth Bond [movie] the sendoff he deserved, and audiences the maximum theatrical ride."
To go along with the festivities, MGM has also released the 45-minuted documentary "Being James Bond" for free on YouTube.
The mini-documentary chronicles Craig's 15 years in the role of 007, which came to end with the release of the latest entry in the franchise, his fifth overall. One has to assume this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what MGM and the powers that be have planned to celebrate James Bond this year.
Trying To Reach a Big Milestone
"No Time to Die" was wildly successful (especially by pandemic standards) in its initial release, taking in $774 million at the global box office. Most any other studio, with any other movie, would be thrilled with that result. However, reports have suggested that the movie needed to earn a staggering $800 million or so just to break even. It's possible, if not likely, that this re-release could get the movie past that ever-important milestone. That would, in theory, mean that any money made from VOD and/or Blu-ray/DVD sales would put Bond's latest adventure in the green.
The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Billy Magnussen, Christoph Waltz, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, and Rory Kinnear.
"No Time to Die" returns to IMAX theaters on January 21, 2022.
Bond has left active service and is enjoying life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.