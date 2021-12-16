Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Speaking of Mahershala, you and he are both so excellent in this, and I'm guessing you guys were fairly comfortable with each other, having worked together before. But I'm wondering if there were any specific scenes or moments on "Swan Song" where you felt like that prior working relationship that you two had was particularly beneficial for you while making this movie.

So we didn't actually really have much of a previous working relationship, because on "Moonlight" we only worked together for a day. We really didn't know going into it how we both worked, but it was really wonderful to discover that actually we work in a very similar way. We both don't particularly like rehearsal. We both like to do our own research separately, and then come together and just basically do it in the moment, on film, and discover each other and discover truth, and discover where we're coming from in the moment. So it was perfect, it really was. But we didn't know that going into it.

Was there a time in the production where you really settled in and felt comfortable enough with the Poppy character to the point that you started offering little tweaks and suggestions about her behavior or what she might do in a given scene?

Absolutely. One of the most important things, I think, with acting is ownership. I think that's one of the things I learned very early on in my career. When somebody gives you a role, they give it to you. Actually it was Winnie Mandela who taught me this as well. Because when I played her, I remember being really concerned about how to play her. And she said to me, 'You have been given this role because they think you're right for it. So you do it as you see fit. Don't ask me, don't ask anybody, it's your interpretation.'

I think that's incredibly important for actors that you take full ownership and do what you want with the role. The writer has created the part up to a certain level, and then you take it the next level by adding all these kind of subtleties that they couldn't foresee. So definitely, I brought life to Poppy in the way that I thought was right. And also, there was a lot of improvisation in the script as well. So there's a lot of room to add dialogue that I felt Poppy would use.